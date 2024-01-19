Alec Baldwin received a new indictment from a New Mexico grand jury. Let us remember that the American actor, comedian and producer caused the shot that ended the life of Halyna Hutchinsdirector of photography, during the filming of the film 'Rust' in 2021. Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter: the first is described as “careless use of firearms,” while the second is detailed as “an act committed with complete disregard and indifference to the safety of others.”

It should be noted that Baldwin He faces a new accusation after the charges against him for said accident were dropped in April 2023, which also left director Joel Souza, who was behind Hutchins, injured. In this regard, prosecutors reported that they could not “proceed under the current time limitations and with the facts and evidence presented by the authorities in their current form,” due to “new facts” presented in the case.

What happened to actor Alec Baldwin?

On October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was on the recording set 'Rust', his next film, at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. It was in said place where a prop firearm that the actor was holding in his hands went off, causing the death of Halyna Hutchison and wounded the filmmaker in the shoulder Joel Souza.

One dead and one injured left the incident caused by Baldwin in 2021.

More than a year later, in January 2023, Baldwin was indicted for involuntary manslaughter. In February of that same year, the actor got the aggravating circumstance removed and pleaded not guilty to the crime of which he was accused. The charges against him were later dismissed in April.

Why was Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter again?

Last October, prosecutors stated: “Additional facts came to light that we believe show that Mr. Baldwin is criminally culpable in the death of Halyna Hutchins” and added that a grand jury had to decide whether a new accusation should be made against the actor.

Due to this unfortunate fact, the gunsmith Hanna Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of supervising weapons on the set of the film, also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, for which she must stand trial in February. It is worth mentioning that Gutiérrez, like Baldwin, also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.