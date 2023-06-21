british businessman Hamish Harding58, is among the passengers on the Titanic-bound submarine that it is currently lost in the waters of Newfoundland. The owner of an aviation company in Dubai, Harding is known for his pursuit of records and his passion for extreme adventure.

Since his childhood, Harding dreamed of appearing in the Guinness Book of Records on his own merits, but not for something boring or insignificant, as he himself said. Before embarking on ‘Mission 5’ to the wreck of the Titanic, he had already entered Guinness three times before.

One of the crew members aboard the missing submarine.

In 2021, he set a record by making a four-hour, 15-minute journey in a submersible to the Mariana Trench.

Previously, he had also achieved another record by travel three miles in the maximum marine depth. In 2019, he completed the fastest journey between the North Pole and the South Pole aboard a Gulfstream 650ER. In 2016, accompanied by his friend, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, reached the South Pole for the first time.

Last year, Harding was one of six crew members on Blue Origin’s fifth orbital flight, another experience on his list of extreme adventures. He has always maintained his passion for achieving uncommon goals and has continued to pursue his dreams even into adulthood.

The search for strong emotions has led him to live extreme experiences, such as the one that occurred in 2021, during his immersion in the Mariana Trench. He Submersible Challenger Deep suffered severe damagebut thanks to the security measures and the provisions on board, Harding and the other crew members were able to face the situation.

Harding recently posted a message on his Facebook page, where he mentioned that due to the bad weather in Newfoundland, this is likely to be the only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. In addition, he stated that there would be more news about the expedition, as long as the weather conditions allowed it.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023.“. And said “The window of good weather has just opened. More news from the expedition will follow this message, weather permitting.”“Harding said.

However, later, the stepson of the British published on Facebook that the businessman had disappeared in the submarine, requesting prayers for his safety. He later removed the message, respecting the family’s privacy.

Uncertainty currently surrounds the whereabouts of Hamish Harding and the other passengers on the submarine on its mission to the wreck of the Titanic. The authorities are working to obtain more information and find the four people who are part of this mission.

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS