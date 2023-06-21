Russia | Roman Rotenberg: “Fascism has existed in Finland for a long time”

In the interview, Roman Rotenberg mainly talked about ice hockey in Russia, but at the same time characterized the fascism in Finland.

Russian sports influencer, businessman and head coach of St. Petersburg’s SKA ice hockey team Roman Rotenberg characterized the Russian sports channel In an interview with Match TV Finland.

“I have lived abroad. For example, in Finland. I’ll be honest: fascism has existed there for a long time,” Rotenberg said.

Then he continued:

“What is happening now… Our president is right: ‘we have to fight against it.’ Our future depends on it,” Rotenberg said.

Roma Rotenberg is also a citizen of Finland, and the chairman of the board of the company that owns the former Hartwall arena (now Helsinki hall). Since April, Rotenberg has also been the coach of the Russia 25 national team.

The Match TV interview was published on Tuesday, but it was done last week at the time of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. In the interview, Rotenberg talked about the situation of St. Petersburg’s SKA, the situation of the Russian national team and his own sports experiences.

At the end of the interview, he assessed the future of ice hockey in Russia and St. Petersburg to be brilliant.