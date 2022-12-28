According to @Kaliel1807 Y @DiegoTorbesBage the Brazilian Rafael Carioca was offered to the Gremio de Porto Alegre 🇧🇷, however, the salary that the midfielder receives in Tigres is too high, so the Brazilian team will evaluate it and return with an answer in January. pic.twitter.com/DGcAjtEZRy

— :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) December 27, 2022