Rafael Carioca has been losing prominence with Tigres. During the last year, the talented Brazilian midfielder was practically relegated to a secondary role by Miguel Herrera and everything points to the fact that Diego Cocca has not considered him for greater things in the Clausura 2023 either. With the arrival of Fernando Gorriarán to the UANL team, The 33-year-old midfielder’s chances of being a starter look increasingly distant.
In this sense, there are several clubs interested, both in Liga MX and abroad, in taking over the services of the midfielder from Rio de Janeiro. According to reports from some Brazilian media, the squad most interested in signing Carioca is Gremio de Porto Alegre.
These reports indicate that, so far, the biggest obstacle for the negotiation to come to fruition is the high salary that Carioca receives in Tigres. Gremio is looking to hire the all-round midfielder and would present an offer to the UANL team in January.
Rafael Carioca’s contract with the cats will expire in June 2023 and there are no talks to renew the bond. If Tigres does not renew him and does not sell him in this transfer period, the Brazilian media player will be able to go to the team of his choice in the summer as a free agent.
This movement could crystallize in the coming weeks. Carioca, apparently, does not enter into the plans of Dieco Cocca, who would seek to sign another foreigner in case the Brazilian midfielder’s place becomes free.
