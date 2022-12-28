Club Deportivo Guadalajara has managed to have a very good pre-season under the orders of Veljko Paunovic where they only allowed one defeat in the eight preparation games and with this the rojiblanca fans have been excited about a good start in the Clausura 2023, however, the Serbian coach asked for humility in the process that has just begun, considering that it is too early for think about short-term sporting success.
The Serbian believes that he accelerates more with the victory, and more like the one achieved this Tuesday against the Foxes, 1-0 in the Cup for Mexico, thanks to the goal of edward torres in his first Clásico Tapatío.
“I think it always helps. By winning, all the processes are accelerated, especially trust. We will always reinforce that and at the same time what we are going to ask for is total humility, we have not done anything, it is too soon. We continue on this line, improving day by day. Everything we do, we do convinced, with a lot of passion and dedication”
– Veljko Paunov
“Regarding the reinforcements, they have joined the team, the returns of (Alexis) Vega and (Roberto) Alvarado, when they are ready, are also very important news for the team. They are very good additions that make us stronger, with even more options in a group that already has a lot of depth. We are also going to benefit from the arrivals of Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos. It is another field of growth that the team is going to have”, he mentioned.
Chivas achieved victories against Colima alligatorsNecaxa, Getafe, Mazatlán FC, Santos Laguna, Tigres and Atlas, and only lost to Athletic Club in San Mamés.
“This team from the first day has shown me commitment, capacity for effort and work, conviction. What I want to say is that it is very important for us to excite our fans. We have to improve and for the fans to be enthusiastic, we must give them reasons, he added.
“We are in that process and I am glad that things in this time that we have been together are going in the right direction, but we will not stop. I won’t let anybody relax, let nobody think we’ve already done something. We are building, with good bases and good foundations, so that this continues to grow on the path we already have. The support of the fans is good for us to strengthen confidence.”
“There is an administrative issue that I understand, but on the other hand there are also things regarding the regulations that need to be clarified. The issue of Ríos and the issue of another player that we have not seen, but for me it is very important and it works for us. to give a lot, it’s Ronaldo Cisneros. As they both come from MLS, there is a problem with the international transfer and we can’t count on them.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“Not Ríos and Víctor Guzmán has also been unemployed for a long time, we cannot risk people until they are ready in our parameters, in the way that we understand that a player is ready to compete for minutes. Until those parameters are met, we are not going to risk, nor are we going to rush.”
The Sacred Flock will continue with its preparation to play this Friday the final of the Cup for Mexico against Cruz Azul at the Akron Stadium, the last game before beginning its participation in the Clausura 2023.
