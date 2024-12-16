During Leganés’ recent visit to the Montjuic stadium, a curious image was seen, that of a brass band located in the area of ​​the stands usually occupied by the supporters clubs that are now fighting their battle against Joan Laporta. The idea of ​​the club was not well received by the rest of the fans, who whistled against the musicians and protested both on the field and on social networks. against the president’s movement.

Now, after the great commotion generated, it has been the brass band, Xaranga Pujats de To, that has responded to the criticism on its networks with a conciliatory message:

FC Barcelona proposed to us to carry out a completely selfless collaboration, without any type of profit, to support the fans and the team. In this match, only the club’s songs were performed.

Given the situation, we have considered it necessary to make this information public and show the values ​​we pursue: transparency, good faith and love of sport that we all esteem so much.

In this way, the musical team seems to distance itself from a movement by the culé president that, rather than calming the waters, seems to be going to stir them up more in relation to the conflict that continues with the clubs expelled for the non-payment of several fines for the incidents carried out outside from home.