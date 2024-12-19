He Real Betis The league phase of the league closes this Thursday Conference League receiving at the Benito Villamarín the HJK Helsinkifrom which three points and twelve places separate him in the table. The green and white, seventeenth with seven, no longer have a chance of qualifying among the top eight and are now looking for a position between 9 and 16 that ensures their seeding status and the field factor for the qualifying round prior to the round of 16. The Croatian Patrik Kolarić, with his compatriots Mario Zebec and Fran Jovic on the VAR, will referee this match, which will be the penultimate one in 2024 at the Heliopolitan venue.

Has the Betis The pass is practically tied up and victory may not even be necessary, but the Green and Whites want to end with a good taste in their mouths and extend this streak that began in Moldova (0-1) and continued with a very convincing victory at the Estadio de la Cerámica with the Villarreal (1-2). In their two Conference league phase games played at home this season, Betis drew with Copenhagen (1-1) and beat Celje in extra time (2-1). HJK, 29th with four points, has to win and wait for results to qualify.

Positive precedents

With ten casualties and six players with a reserve team record, Betis arrives at this event, which cannot count on Fornals, whose return is possibly reserved for Sunday. The list of green and white absences is completed Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Lo Celso, Losada, Vieites and Isco. The man from Malaga, who is not registered, is suffering from ankle discomfort that will not prevent him from playing against Rayo.

There are two precedents between Betis and HJK, both from the group stage of the 2022-2023 Europa League. The Heliopolitans won both. In Finland, 0-2 with a double from Willian José; and at the Benito Villamarín, 3-0, with two goals from Aitor and a goal in added time from Fekir.