Even more freedom. TOvenger thermal, electric and now e-Hybrid, waiting – for i jeepers hard and pure – of the next 4xe version. The model goes out of its way, ready to offer itself to the group of motorists who have to change cars and who find themselves dealing with the new era of mobility. The varied offer, in fact, was created to conquer all-round: from the most traditionalists – with combustion engine and manual gearbox – to the most advanced on the green front (100% electric version), without forgetting the intermediate step (thee-hybrid), a model that promises to have everything needed to lead those most reluctant to change to complete electrification.

“It is no coincidence that this year opens a new chapter full of many possibilities: exactly 80 years have passed since D-day, the moment in which Willis became the protagonist of the liberation and Jeep began its story,” he comments Erik Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand Enlarged Europe. Avenger, the brand's first compact SUV and first electric born, with the possibility of choice offered, now once again reiterates that concept of freedom and independence. We are at the brand's off-road circuit in Balocco, where the e-Hybrid version, with two-wheel drive, is about to show its verve thanks to the new 48 V hybrid system.

Avenger e-hybrid, that's the idea

“There have been no difficult obstacles for Jeep so far, other than becoming a low environmental impact brand – he confesses Laforge -. But having Jeep will continue to mean owning a different car, which enhances the customer.”

Compared to the thermal version, Avenger e-Hybrid is equipped with 1.2 with 100 HP and 205 Nm with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in which the electric is integrated. That's 29 HP more which helps the engine when it's picking up; a pure electric force that allows you to maneuver and move the car (up to 30 km/h) with zero emissions. The 48 volt lithium ion battery, with a capacity of 0.9 kWh, is placed under the driver's seat to avoid taking up the boot (380-1275 litres). A weight of 100 kg more than the purely petrol version, but with lower declared consumption of up to 4.9/100 km. The price difference between the two versions is 1,700 euros.

Mechanics: all the differences

Compared to the combustion engine, the three-cylinder has been redesigned in depth. The timing chain, for example, has replaced the oil bath belt and the turbocharger now has variable geometry to reduce the response delay at low rpm. A change that was also made in view of the 4xe version which will debut later on a more powerful 136 HP variant (with a second electric unit to move the rear wheels). Furthermore, thanks to the automatic gearbox, the car can be equipped with a level 2 Adas package (also on the electric): 1200 euros more, if you do not purchase the Avenger in the richest trim level (31,000 euros on the list). Essential to say, considering that the car was born as an urban vehicle (driving mode: eco-normal-sport) with off-road characteristics. The consumption of our test regarding urban-extra-urban was 17km/l.

On road and off road

All Avenger e-hybrid trim levels come as standard Selec-Terrain (“normal” “sand” “mud” and snow driving”) and Hill Descent Control to maximize grip and keep the car steady on steep and slippery descents. A valid help if you are not an experienced driver, as is often the case with those who choose non-4×4 cars. Pfound AvengerEven off-piste, therefore, the model manages to free itself from difficulties very well. The credit goes to the extra torque of the transmission, the ground clearance of 20 cm and the approach (20°), breakover (20°) and exit angles of (34°) which, combined with the compact dimensions and the lightness, make the car reliable both in mud and on the steepest climbs. We proceed slowly with twists, descents and depressions. The precise gear ratio as well as the small steering radius (just over 10 meters) allow the Avenger to succeed in its challenge without all-wheel drive. Prices start from 26,000 euros.

by ILARIA SALZANO