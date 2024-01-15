The figures of Tigres UANL, Nahuel Guzman and André-Pierre Gignacthey will have another tournament to continue increasing their legacy, in the individual aspect both players will seek historical marks in the feline institution, the goalkeeper in the number of games played and the French striker in the number of goals scored.
The French attacker is San Nicolás de los Garza's all-time top scorer and before Clausura 2024 he is one goal away from reaching 200 goals. For his part, the Argentine goalkeeper will be absent for the first three dates of the tournament due to the sanction he received after his expulsion in the Apertura 2023 final.
Despite this, this same competition has the possibility of breaking the record for most appearances as an Auriazul, given that he currently has 447 games played and is 15 games away from equaling the former defender, Hugo Ayalawho played 462 duels as a feline.
In this way, if he plays the remaining 14 games of the Clausura 2024 regular phase and plays final phase matches, he could break the record.
Nahuel Guzman and André-Pierre Gignacare historic for the club, both have won five Liga MX championships, one Concachampions and four Campeón de Campeones, a total of 10 official championships.
It should be noted that the two footballers are part of the golden generation of the university club that began approximately in the last 13 years. He 'Paton'He arrived in Nuevo León in the 2014 Apertura, so he is one semester away from celebrating a decade on the team. On his account, the 'Bomboro' arrived prior to the final of the 2015 Copa Libertadores, ahead of the Apertura 2015.
