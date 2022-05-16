After a long wait, “Theboys” is about to return to Amazon Prime Video with its third season. In that sense, the streaming service has published a bloody trailer, with which it not only makes clear the explicit and brutal action scenes that we will see, but has also shown some of the new characters that will come to the plot, among they Soldier Boy.

the famous actor Jensen Acklesremembered for being the protagonist of “Supernatural”, will embody the nod to Captain America from Marvel. Also, we can see in table Crimson Countessplayed by Laurie Holden and who would be the counterpart of Scarlet Witch of the UCM (role that could have died in “Doctor Strange 2″).

For now, fans are very excited. Here we leave you the official video, which confirms the premiere date of the series for next June 3.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel canceled one of its series: it only lasted one season on the air

What will we see in “The boys”, season 3?

“It has been a quiet year. Homelander is subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie. But they both yearn to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone.”

“So when The boys learn about the mysterious anti-Supe weapon, they will go into a direct clash with The Seven, starting a war and hunting down the legend of the first super hero: Soldier Boy”, recites the official synopsis.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy for “The boys 3”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: the Spanish comedy that will make you forget that today is Monday

According to Collider, this new installment of “Theboys” will focus on Victoria Neumann and their hidden agendas. She is one of the newcomers and her motivations are still a mystery, for which she represents a potential danger to the rest of the Supes.

“There’s a corrupt politician in the books named Vic Neuman and through him, it delves into some of the dirtier sides of politics. And although we have a very different character, I think we are pointing out that we also have a corrupt politician who is going to take us to some of the more seedy sides of politics as the series progresses, “said showrunner Eric Kripke in conversation with the quoted medium.

Likewise, Stormfront’s fate remains unknown, although it is known that she is alive, so it remains to be resolved what her whereabouts are and how she will return to the plot.

Butcher vs. Homelander is one of the matchups fans are hoping to see in The Boys 3. Photo: Composite/Amazon Prime

YOU CAN SEE: “Don gato y su gang”: how did the Latin dubbing save the series from being a failure?

What is “The Boys” about?

“The Boys” is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good.” the description of the series.

“The powerless take on the superpowered as the boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backer.”

The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

Release date of ”The Boys”, season 3

”The Boys 3” has been scheduled by Amazon Prime Video for June 3, 2022. The new chapters will show the consequence of the separation of the group of superheroes.