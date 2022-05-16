get one of the NVIDIA graphics cards in recent years it has been a real problem for many people. It is for the same reason that this news about the company restocking some models is more than welcome.

Due to what was announced by this manufacturer, its cards based on GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs will return to stores in Mexico from Monday, May 16. Luckily this will also apply to other models.

There will be more GeForce RTX NVIDIA graphics cards for those who want to build or improve their computers. Best of all, they will be available at affordable prices.

It is the ideal time to get one of them and be able to enjoy the most advanced video games on the market. To make life easier for consumers the company has created a page where you can check where to buy these pieces.

Source: NVIDIA.

You can consult it at this link. There you will find different options and choose the one you consider most appropriate. NVIDIA is also working with various business partners to restock with new shipments..

But also taking care to respect the suggested prices and that they are not simple occasional promotions. All so that people can create the systems they want to play games and perform other demanding activities.

Why is there a shortage of NVIDIA graphics cards?

In recent times get graphics cards from NVIDIA It has been very complicated. For a while the main problem was the hoarders who bought them to create ‘farms’ and obtain cryptocurrencies.

This despite the fact that the company has created specific cards for this function. But then it came the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the distribution chain of components. Especially semiconductors.

To the aforementioned it is necessary to mention another possible crisis on the way caused by the war between Ukraine and Russia, because the first of these countries is a world producer of neona noble gas used to make chips.

So this replenishment of cards comes at the right time at a time when the global market is sensitive to various situations. The best thing in these cases is to take the opportunity to get these components.

