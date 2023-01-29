Leonardo, the only survivor of the accident that took place on the Nomentana, woke up from a coma. The first words of the young man

In the most total torment that hovers in Fonte Nuova after the disappearance of the five guys who were traveling on the Fiat 500 involved in the terrible accident on Friday night on the Nomentana, good news has arrived. Leonardo, the only survivor of the terrible accident, is out of a coma and his life is no longer in danger. His first words.

To tell it, to the microphones and to the journalists de The messengerit was right Leonard’s father.

The man said that his son woke up from comathat his conditions are stable and that his life is no longer in danger, even if his prognosis remains confidential.

Mr. Chiapparelli said his son still doesn’t remember anything. In addition to him and his wife, the boy’s mother, he was met by psychologists who, after an analysis, thought it best to inform him of what had happened.

Destiny decided to spare his young life, but for that, his dad explained, he doesn’t feel lucky. He has lost his best friends, those of a lifetime, and it upsets him.

The man then concluded by saying that they were very close, since kindergarten and what worries him now is the fact that his son he will have to accept that he is a survivor.

Who were the five boys who died in the accident

Unlike Leonardo, his friends didn’t make it. The five boys who were traveling with him on the Fiat 500 all lost their lives from the traumas sustained in the terrible crash that occurred in the night between last Thursday and Friday.

Valerio Di PaoloAlessio Guerrieri and Simone Ramazzotti22-year-olds like Leonardo, e Giulia Sclavo, who was 17, died practically on the spot. When help arrived their young hearts had already stopped.

Flavia Troisialso 17 years old, was transferred in very serious conditions to the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, but she too died shortly after her arrival.

The car has been impounded and will be subjected to expertise. The most accredited hypothesis, at the moment, attributes the causes of the accident to thehigh speed which the boys were probably traveling to.