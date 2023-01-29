one Murcia cannot afford to play a game that could be important for the ‘playoff’ without having a born center forward



Many fans wonder why Miku was not in Logroño. The inclusion of Toril in the list, a recent winter signing and also a center forward like the Venezuelan, seems to be the explanation. Miku was available, but the fact that he is one of the footballers designated by the sports commission to make room for the new signings made the club hard to make the decision.

In part it is understandable since, how are you going to get him on the bus once he knows that it may be his last game of grana? The problem is that Carrasco, the other ‘9’, was not on the trip either, due to an injury, and that Toril, in the end, did not have the proper papers to compete. After the defeat, it is legitimate to wonder what would have happened if Murcia had had Miku and not just Dani Vega (he is a winger) and Ángel García (a youth player) to occupy this decisive position on the field.

2 Murcia missed Pedro León, their top scorer, who was not in Las Gaunas due to a more than avoidable action



Pedro León did not play a single minute of yesterday’s clash in Las Gaunas, but even so he is also guilty of the defeat like the rest of his teammates. The man from Muleño did not travel to Logroño after seeing the fifth yellow card last week against Bilbao Athletic. The problem is that this fifth card that entailed suspension came after the winger took off his shirt after scoring the second goal against the Bizkaian subsidiary. The question is whether seeing that card was an act agreed with Simón to fulfill the cycle and face the rest of the campaign clean of cards or it was simply imprudent for such an expert player. The fact is that it has turned out to be the least favorable game for the top scorer from Granada to stay at home. Surely his team would have used his lateral centers and his ability to decide such an even match.

3 Inoussa showed in yesterday’s clash that he has his head elsewhere; she feels lonely



Zeidane Inoussa is not even the shadow of the footballer who played a key role in the rise of Real Murcia last season. The Swedish player lacks confidence and finds it difficult to face, risk with a pass, make any decision on the pitch. Those who are close to him say that the absence of teammates like Boris Kouassi and Drenthe is key to explain this downturn in spirit and football that yesterday, in Las Gaunas, was evident again. In addition, the lack of continuity may also have a lot to do with it, the different changes on the left wing that Mario Simón has carried out since the beginning of the competition. It seems that the sports commission’s commitment to Inoussa will continue, especially since he is an under-23 footballer and one of the attackers who are at the top of the table of the best considered.

4 The performance of the Íñigo Piña-Alberto González couple, the best of a clash in which Galindo also fought



Despite the defeat, Murcia showed that they have a pair of central defenders who could well have a place in professional football. Íñigo Piña has shown himself to be a forceful defender throughout the season, possibly being the most consistent player on Mario Simón’s team. Alberto González, despite the fact that he did not start the course brilliantly, has been improving to catch up with a colleague who has ‘girlfriends’. Yesterday Ale Galindo, another worker, also fought piecewise.

5 The trip of the Grana fans to Logroño has more merit than any previous one



That fifty fans were present yesterday in Las Gaunas has a lot of merit. Despite being a Saturday and in an attractive city like Logroño, the temperatures forecast for yesterday in the capital of La Rioja (more than 700 kilometers away) invited these fans to stay home. But it was not like that and Murcia was not alone in a city that decades ago was in the First Division.