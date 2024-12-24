Mazón’s judicial future, in his hands: the testimony of the dismissed former councilor Salomé Pradas will be key

The plenary session of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJ-CV) has decided to reject the seven complaints and complaints against President Carlos Mazón for his management of the catastrophic DANA on October 29. Good news for Mazón? Not quite.

The autonomous high court discharges the initial investigation of the facts into an investigative court. The order issued this Monday considers that the complainants and complainants, to begin with, do not provide the “indicative table of a certain level” necessary for an accused to be investigated. The seven complaints and complaints attribute to the head of the Consell the alleged crimes of omission of the duty of relief, omissive prevarication and serious recklessness resulting in death in ideal conjunction with a crime of serious recklessness; abandonment of public service; homicide committed with possible intent; injuries; crime against workers’ rights, and damages due to recklessness.

The resolution, whose speaker was the president of the TSJ-CV, Pilar de la Oliva, outlines the “starting point” the “inexcusable duties” of the regional authorities to “adopt the measures required to preserve citizens from the risk of floods.” like those experienced” on October 29, and the “point of arrival, personally and materially terrifying.” Both points “are not controversial,” the resolution adds.

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJ-CV, chaired by Pilar de la Oliva and completed by judges Antonio Ferrer, José Francisco Ceres and Vicente Torres, warns that “it is not insensitive to the tragedy that occurred,” with a balance of 223 dead and four missing. “Everyone participates in a legitimate collective indignation over the tragedy in which we are still immersed and some narrate, mostly from press reports, actions and omissions that, despite their identification, do not meet the required attributability requirements,” he indicates. the order of the TSJ-CV in reference to the complaints and complaints.

“Perhaps,” Pilar de la Oliva ventures regarding the lack of conclusive evidence, “in these initial moments it was difficult, depending as one does on an inherently complex and hierarchical legal-administrative structure that must be functionally delimited.”

With the fourth section of the order—“consequences”—comes the bad news for Mazón. The inadmissibility by the autonomous high court “does not mean that the plaintiffs or complainants are deprived of the exercise of criminal action.” “Nothing prevents,” the resolution adds, from going to the “natural habitat of the investigative courts.”

And he emphasizes it again: “In fact, we insist, nothing prevents you from, if you deem it appropriate, to address the territorially competent investigating body so that, after its presentation and if it considers it in accordance with the law, it admits those initiating acts, investigate the case and, if necessary, take the legally appropriate statement,” the order adds.

After the rejection by the TSJ-CV, several possibilities open up: that the Investigative Court number 20 of Valencia (on duty on the day of the case) or number 15, which had open proceedings for similar events, take over the investigation. Or the one who “finally proves competent,” as prosecutor María José Montesinos de Lago said in her report. Both magistrates – Vicente Ríos, head of Instruction 15, and Juan Luis Beneyto, of 20 – are considered solvent instructors. On the other hand, Podemos also filed a complaint, addressed to the Valencia investigating court that corresponds to its distribution shift, for 223 alleged reckless homicides.

Thus, in the complex judicial panorama that opens up for Mazón there are, among many others, three main protagonists of the more than possible proceedings: Salomé Pradas, former Minister of Justice and Interior, dismissed for her catastrophic management of DANA; the former regional secretary Emilio Argüeso, and the current general director of Emergencies, Alberto Martín Moratilla. None of the three are certified, unlike Mazón. Martín Moratilla continues to hold a senior position in the new Department of Emergencies and Interior directed by Juan Carlos Valderrama.

Pradas, who held maximum responsibility for managing the emergency, could thus clarify before the judge the questioned chronology of calls with the president and his own actions, which delayed the sending of the mass alert to cell phones on the day of the DANA. Although in practice Carlos Mazón took command of the response to the catastrophe – after having extended his controversial meal at the Ventorro restaurant – in legal terms he left Pradas as a legal parapet on paper.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new councilors, Mazón thanked (“as is fair,” he said) the “work done” by Salomé Pradas, currently very affected by the human and judicial consequences of the catastrophe. The president of the TSJ-CV was one of those invited to the inauguration, as the highest representative of the regional judiciary. Once the event was over, Pilar de la Oliva quickly left the Palau de la Generalitat in the direction of the nearby Historiador Chabás street, provisional headquarters of the TSJ-CV.

The complex instruction on the management of DANA, in any case, will become a macro cause only comparable, due to the volume of victims and social repercussion, to the ‘Maeso case’a case in which the anesthetist Juan Maeso was sentenced to 1,933 years in prison.

The key to the “cause/effect relationship”

The key will lie in providing clues about the cause and effect relationship between the management of the Generalitat, with Mazón and Pradas at the helm, and the consequences in terms of deaths and disappearances. The Public Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the seven complaints or complaints allude to a “generic cause/effect relationship” of the deplorable management of the emergency by the Generalitat Valenciana, which, however, still “is not identified.”

The judicial horizon now involves an investigating judge, within the framework of a “preliminary procedure”, determining whether there are solid indications of a crime and, if they allude to Mazón, making a reasoned statement addressed to the Civil Chamber. and Penal of the TSJ-CV, whose president retires on January 2.

The order of the TSJ-CV is based on consolidated and unanimous jurisprudence that requires solid evidence against an authorized person to investigate him from the outset and rules out the “mere subjective attribution without data or circumstances that corroborate with a minimum of plausibility or solidity the participation” of an authorized person. in allegedly criminal acts. In short, “rational indications of criminality or well-founded or credible suspicions” of the participation of an accused in certain criminal acts are needed and “it will be then, and only then” when the instructor proceeds to send his reasoned exposition to the Civil Court. and Criminal Court of the TSJ-CV.

The capacity, designed to “avoid inconvenient judicial pilgrimages,” according to the “consolidated body of doctrine” detailed by Judge Pilar de la Oliva, also serves to “protect the institutional independence” of the legislative and judicial branches “in the face of potential external pressures or those that the defendant himself could exercise due to the position he holds,” as established by the Supreme Court.