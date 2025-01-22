In a world where immediacy rules and where we are increasingly accustomed to trends, our culinary habits have also changed. And, beyond those restrictive diets that are becoming more and more common to know about or meal planning through AI, we have left little room for regular mealsthose that our grandparents enjoyed. Luckily, there is always time to return to traditional flavors and reconnect with seasonal dishes, loaded with legumes and vegetables.

Nostalgia recipes endorsed by experts

If we look back, one of the most surprising facts is that meat consumption has skyrocketed at 100 kilos per person per year, a figure that is five times that of previous generations. Consequently, this considerable increase has displaced other essential foods, such as legumes. While our grandparents enjoyed dishes rich in lentils and chickpeas, now we barely consume 6% of the amount recommended by experts.

So yes, returning to eating these traditional dishes that are being lost is not only a matter of nostalgia, but also science backs it up. A diet rich in vegetables and legumes reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and may prevent certain types of cancer.

| Source: Heura Foods & Bambú Pr

Although in general, all of these recipes used to contain meat, there are currently alternatives on the market that allow us to continue enjoying the usual flavors, without giving up the pleasure of eating. One of the brands that experts recommend is Heura, since they have a wide variety of plant-based alternativesnormally based on legumes without additives, which allow us to recreate these recipes with a healthy and sustainable touch.

The step by step for your grandmother’s lentils

Ingredients:

400g quick or pardina lentils

1 red pepper

1 onion

1 tomato

2 carrots

1 potato

2 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

1 Heura vegetable chorizo

First of all, we will have to chop the vegetables and then sauté them for a few minutes in a pot with olive oil and garlic cloves. In the case of the onion we will cut it into four pieces, the tomato and the pepper in half, the latter important without seeds.

Later, it will be time to add the dry lentils and then cover them with plenty of water and bay leaves. When the vegetables are practically ready, in about 15 or 20 minutes, you should take them out and grind them until you get a fine puree that you will then add to the lentils, along with the potato and carrot in pieces.

It will be necessary to boil for another 20 minutes or until the lentils are done. Finally, sauté the chorizos in the pan for a few minutes and plate.