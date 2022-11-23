The woman is accused of the death of her little son: according to whoever accuses her of the crime, she is evil

The community of Savannaha municipality in the United States of America, in the state of Georgia, is in disbelief in the face of truly chilling news. Leilani Simon and the 22 year old mother accused in the death of 20 month old son. His body was allegedly thrown into a landfill by the woman. On October 12, human remains were found that could belong to the baby.

The accusation is really heavy. There Chatham County Police has already arrested the woman as the sole suspect in the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She herself reported his disappearance from home: it was last October 5th.

A week later, on October 12, in a waste collection centre in Chatham county they found human remains. According to the police officers investigating the case, they may belong to the little boy whose traces have been lost since the beginning of October.

The human remains are already in a FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. Evidence is being sought to understand who they may belong to. Chatham Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley said at a press conference:

All the clues we have gathered point to the child’s mother as being responsible for the his death and the disappearance of his body. The outcome of this story is heartbreaking for all who loved Quinton.

Leilani Simon is now in jail on a very heavy charge

The woman is being held in the Chatham County Correctional Facility. There would be no other people investigated for the disappearance of the child. Just before she was reported missing, Leilani Simon called the babysitter to cancel the appointments.

Then the mom called 911 to say that her son had been taken away by an attacker in the garage. The phone call seemed strange to her nanny, who was also taking care of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son.