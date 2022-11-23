The bombs that exploded in Jerusalem were stuffed with nails and detonated remotely. This was reported on November 23 by the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post.

“The bombs were detonated remotely and were reportedly filled with nails and bolts,” the newspaper said.

The publication also notes that the police throughout the country are on high alert.

On the morning of November 23, two explosions sounded in Jerusalem. The first sounded near the Central Bus Station, another thundered a few minutes later near the Ramot intersection in the northern part of the city.

According to the latest reports, one person died from his wounds. In addition, 18 victims were reported, two of whom are in critical condition and two more in serious condition. In turn, the Israeli police said that at least 14 people were injured.

The Russian embassy in Israel reported that there were no Russians among the victims of the explosions. It was noted that the consular department is constantly monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Israeli side on this issue.

The Israeli police are considering various versions of the explosion at the bus station in Jerusalem, including the version of the attack. The media also reported the detention of three Palestinians in connection with the explosions.