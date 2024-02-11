The bodies of the nation's four honorable martyrs, Colonel Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary 1 Mohammed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary 1 Khalifa Al Balushi, and Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi, arrived at Al Bateen Airport this morning, on board a military plane belonging to the Armed Forces.

The military ceremony to receive the bodies of the martyrs took place on the airport grounds, where a number of senior leaders and officers of the Ministry of Defense and a number of the martyrs’ families and relatives were at the reception.

The Ministry of Defense had previously announced the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, and the injury of 2 others as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the two countries. The UAE and the Republic of Somalia within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Defense extends its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them, and also expresses its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.