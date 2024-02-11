A survey for CES 2024 focuses on new features that will soon be coming to (more) car models, but do we actually want that?

The interior (but also exterior) of a car is not only a functional part, it is now also a breeding ground for innovation, technology and even experiments. There is quite a long list of car innovations that have disappeared again (lists inspiration for @willeme). Now that a car is increasingly benefiting from the enormous technological leaps the world has made, it is becoming a big tech party inside. That is why many car brands and car suppliers showed off new technology for cars at the Consumer Electronics Show at the beginning of this year. This show is about everything that has to do with technology, but the car is proving to be an increasingly popular starting point.

Do we want that?

AutoPacific, a US research company, notes that three things were in high demand at CES 2024 thanks to the fact that car brands already have or will soon have these features. Those features are:

separate infotainment screens on the passenger side;

make purchases or subscriptions in the car's infotainment;

screens to send signals to the outside of the car.

Then 11,700 people were asked who would check these options if they were available. And no, not 11,700 BMW E36 owners who already think flashing lights are technology and still swear by cassette decks: 11,700 people who are in the market for a new car. The results were as follows: 21 percent would want an infotainment system for the passenger, 18 percent would like to make purchases via the screen and 17 percent would pay extra for additional signals on the outside of the vehicle.

More for EVs

It is interesting that each feature is more popular among people who are in the market for an EV. 24 percent of potential EV buyers want signals on the outside, also because this takes into account that an exterior display that indicates the charging status also counts.

For in-car purchases, even 29 percent of EV buyers would want this. It is also distinguished here that 60 percent would use this feature to purchase additional features for the car, 56 percent to have streaming services for charging or parking and 50 percent to purchase other, not necessarily car-related items.

Finally, an infotainment screen for the passenger is also particularly popular among EV enthusiasts, also 29 percent. There is certainly a connection between people who want an EV because of its progressiveness and then additional technology is an easy option.

To offer

Well, even in the best case, people are skeptical, because on average about 20 percent of respondents are waiting for new technology like this. Although we would like to add the nuance that asking the buyer may not be so relevant. In 1999, most people wouldn't even think about having a mobile phone in their pocket, but now it has become an indispensable part of the street scene. So we have the feeling that this kind of technology (and more) will certainly be offered and developed further, to a point where you might want it. Or it dies and we can look back on it in 20 years. (through AutoPacific)

