The Boba Fett book is in its final stretch, so many fans are waiting for every detail to find out if the bounty hunter will really be able to obtain the lands of Jabba the Hutt. Likewise, during his travels, the protagonist, together with Fennec Shand, are preparing to form alliances with other peoples that will allow them to restore the economy of their territories.

The Boba Fett book could feature Harrison Ford as Han Solo in final episodes. Photo: Disney Plus.

When is The Boba Fett Book: Chapter 5 coming out?

The fifth chapter of boba fett book this will premiere Wednesday, January 26, 2022 via online. In addition, it was announced that the fiction will have a total of seven episodes.

Where to watch chapter 5 of The Boba Fett Book?

Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett will arrive via streaming through the platform Disney Plus. Let us remember that to access the service it is necessary to pay a monthly amount of S/ 24.90.

What time does chapter 5 of The Boba Fett Book premiere?

The new installment of The book of Boba Fett can be seen online starting at 3:00 am for the public in Peru. These are the schedules of the other countries:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, January 26 at 3:00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 26 at 2:00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, January 26 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, January 26 at 9:00 p.m.

Trailer for The Book of Boba Fett: Episode 5

What relationship does Boba Fett and Mandalorian have?

Boba Fett has never been a Mandalorian. He was raised by bounty hunter Aurra Sing and tried to get revenge on Mace Windu.