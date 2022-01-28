The second season of Euphoria, the teen drama series starring Zendaya, has hit hbo max and with only 3 chapters it has already given enough to talk about with its intense scenes. So the actress sydney sweeney, who plays Cassie, revealed in a recent interview that he asked director Sam Levinson to dispense with his nudity in certain scenes for the simple fact that it was unnecessary.

For fans of the series, it is not news that the excessive use of drugs, explicit sex and especially nude scenes is something completely usual in the world of Euphoria.

On the fact of appearing nude, Sweeney had the opportunity to talk to The Independent and revealed the position he took on the matter.

“There are times when Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would say to Sam: ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it,'” the 24-year-old actress explained.

She also added that during her work on the series she has never felt that director Sam Levinson has pressured her to do a nude scene. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t force me,” he pointed.

Who is Sidney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is a 24-year-old American actress known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and also for other characters, such as Emaline Addario in the Netflix series Everything sucks!

This year, 2022, she has been in the spotlight of Hollywood for her work on the HBO teen series, where she has participated in several intense scenes that have helped her mature as an actress.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2?

Euphoria season 2 can be seen digitally through HBO Max. Every Monday a new chapter of the series is released.