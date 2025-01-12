Atlético de Madrid smiles like never before. For the first time in the club’s history, they have fourteen consecutive victories, the last of them to regain the leadership that Madrid had taken from them and become winter champions. Many of them came without shine, like the one achieved against Osasuna, but the inertia of this team invites us to think that, in one way or another, the victory will end up coming. Standard related news If Joao Félix and two winter signings The break with Simeone which ended with the departure of Andrea Berta José Ignacio Fernández standard If Saudi Arabia Dani Quintana, the first Spaniard to play in the Saudi league: «He goes to Arabia for money, which Don’t tell me stories» Rubén Cañizares | Special envoy to JeddahAsked about the historic streak of his pupils, which precisely exceeds the one achieved also under Simeone’s command in 2012, the Argentine resorted to his usual communication strategy and limited himself to answering: “The Elche game”, in reference to the round of 16 event that is presented to his team this Wednesday. Likewise, he invited both his team and his fans to enjoy the journey, whatever its ending. «We are enjoying the path we are traveling. In life you have to enjoy the roads while you travel them. Now, to follow the line from game to game and try to improve,” stated Cholo. Regarding the decisive play, after a rehearsed action in a corner kick in which Griezmann found Lenglet and he found the scorer Julián Álvarez, Simeone recognized that this was a relevant aspect in recent times. «We were talking about giving the importance of the set piece. In the 2014 League it was decisive, in 2021 not so much. It gave us the possibility of taking games forward when they are not easy. Today went very well. “We will have to continue looking and put more situations in to try to win games, that’s what it’s all about,” he concluded. For his part, the scorer of the winning goal also conveyed that the action was rehearsed this week. «It is one of the plays that we practiced these days that we had to train and make these strategies. It is important to score goals from set pieces because it can be decisive, especially for games like this one, which was very tight and difficult,” analyzed Julián. Regarding the fourteenth consecutive victory, the Argentine was satisfied with the “great job” he has been doing. the team, although aware of everything that lies ahead, but also excited. «We know that this does not end here. We have to continue down this path, with humility. Good things are going to come,” he said.

