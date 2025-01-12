Atlético finishes the first round as winter champions with one more point than Real Madrid and six more than Barcelona after defeating Osasuna in the Metropolitano in a match that was complicated in the first half and was resolved in the second with a solitary goal by Julián Álvarez.

While Vicente Moreno reserved players for the rojillos, Simeone opted for the gala team and his team came out at full speed, with Griezmann and Julián Álvarez in the attacking duo. The start of the red and white team was very good. For 20 minutes they cornered the Navarrese team in their area, but lacked finesse in their finishing although the chances piled up.

Goal disallowed

Griezmann scored with his elbow

The first came very soon, in the ninth, a cross from Nahuel Molina that Griezmann finished into the net. Diaz de Mera scored the goal from the start, but they called him from the VOR, he approached the monitor and annulled the goal when he noticed that the Frenchman had scored with his elbow. The action ended without a yellow card for Griezmann.

The next chance was in the 15th for Álvarez to cross Giuliano. The Argentine was not good either in a finish without much power.

Then there were two more for the Argentine, but in both he found himself with an inspired Sergio Herrera. Osasuna only came dangerously close to the rival goal once, in a bad start by Oblak and a header by Herrando that went wide.

The second part

Álvarez’s sixth goal in the League

The second half began with a change in Atlético. Samuel Lino came in for Gallagher, who had not been very successful, to gain depth on the wing. The goal finally came in the 55th minute after a corner and a good cross from Griezmann, a perfect header back from Lenglet and an unappealable shot from Julián Álvarez, La Araña’s sixth goal in the league (thirteen among all competitions). , on this occasion completely unmarked inside the area in a mistake inappropriate for a team that defends as well as the rojillos.

Osasuna brought in three fresh players: Moncayola, Aimar Oroz and Areso and Vicente Moreno’s team took the ball against an Atlético that took a step back looking for the counterattack. The first to tie was Raúl García. Then, Pablo Ibáñez. With twenty minutes left, the Metropolitano was suffering.

For the last minutes, in the 77th minute, Budimir came on, today a substitute despite being the third top scorer in this league after Lewandowski and Raphinha. Álvarez also left for Correa. The game now died without clear chances except for a ball hit the post by Sergio Herrera in a bad clearance by Rubén Peña, with the stadium celebrating the winter leadership after another narrow victory and a more than discreet game.