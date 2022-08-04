And Facebook wrote on its business page that the live shopping feature will stop as of October 1.

Addressing business owners, the blue website clarified that they will not be able to host the latest new or scheduled shopping via Facebook Live after this date.

However, business owners will be able to use the normal live broadcast feature, however, they will not be able to view or tag product playlists, according to Facebook.

The move by “Facebook”, he said, came as a result of the shift in the viewing behavior of consumers, who are currently turning to short videos, and therefore “we are currently focusing on the rails (short videos) on Facebook and Instagram.”

If you “want to reach people and interact with them during the video, try the Rails videos and ads, where you can place ads that make a deeper discovery and people take you into account,” the blue site said.

The life of the Facebook live shopping service did not extend much, as it was launched in 2018, at the level of Thailand, before the blue site expanded its scope in 2020.

It appears that Facebook’s rapid retreat from this service is due to its lack of popularity, as it is very popular in China, and without that it does not achieve significant numbers, and even the “Tik Tok” application, said that it had stopped this service in the United States and Europe.