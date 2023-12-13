Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 16:48



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Paso Azul de Lorca will pay tribute to Juan Antonio Gómez Navarro, composer of Salve a la Virgen de los Dolores, coinciding with the centenary of his death.

The Brotherhood of Labradors will praise his figure this Saturday at 8 p.m. with the placement of a plaque with his name in the space dedicated to music in the church of San Francisco, which has been donated by the former president, José María Miñarro. This will be followed by a concert by the Bartolomé Pérez Casas choir, under the direction of Antonio Manzanera.

The event will begin with the reading of a review about the life and work of the composer to continue with the interpretation of a monographic repertoire of the author's pieces, which will include the Salve, his most famous composition. This prayer of praise, created in 1903, sounds on the only baroque organ in the city every Passion Saturday and is one of the most solemn acts of Holy Week for the Paso Azul.

Manzanera recalled that Gómez Navarro was ordained as a priest and studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Madrid. He was a violinist, pianist and organist and had a brilliant period as chapel master of the mosque-cathedral of Córdoba, between 1877 and 1916.

The Brotherhood of Farmers has asked the City Council that one of the city's streets be named after the Lorca teacher, as was done in 1964 in Córdoba, where he lived for a good part of his life.