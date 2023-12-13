The Israeli army said about the Shujaiya video that it shows battles in which the Golani Brigade participated, which suffered heavy losses as a result of an ambush that took place on Tuesday in the neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The army announced the killing of 10 soldiers earlier today, including 9 from the Golani Brigade who were killed in Shujaiya, two of whom held high ranks.

The video shows Israeli soldiers firing machine guns, and sometimes launching rocket-propelled grenades at homes in the neighborhood.

Soldiers are running near tanks, but no Hamas fighters appear in the video, and clashes between two parties are also not documented.

As for the second video, according to the Israeli army, it documented part of the army’s operations in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip.

In the video, soldiers storm homes, throw grenades into them, and fire bullets and shells from balconies.

Like the first video, there was no exchange of gunfire, but rather shots fired by one side.

The Israeli army is currently fighting the fiercest battles in the Gaza war that has been raging for 68 days, in Shujaiya, east of Gaza, and in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.