Diana Canto, the popular ‘Black Oil’, He said that he has had a great physical change after approximately a year of having undergone gastric sleeve surgery, an intervention that celebrities such as Josimar, Mariella Zanetti or ‘Choca’ Mandros have resorted to. Through her official Instagram account, the charismatic comic actress showed how she looks now that she has lost 45 kilos in weight.

“My God, what about a radical change in my life. 15 days after 10 months of surgery and with 45 kilos less , thanks to the blessed hands of my favorite doctor: Hoshe Joo. The change is really noticeable and the best thing is that my health changed in its entirety ”, wrote the artist.

Along with this publication on Instagram, the ‘Negra Petróleo’ showed her before and after with two photographs.

The ‘Black Oil’ shows its before and after. Photo: ‘Negra Petróleo’ / Instagram

The ‘Negra Petróleo’ will perform cosmetic surgeries

After counting that he lost 45 kilos through the gastric sleeve, Diana Canto He confessed that he wants to do some Cosmetic surgeries.

“I only have a gastric sleeve operation and many people believe that everything has already been operated on me, my skin, my breasts and no, I still haven’t done anything because I am hoping to be discharged in a year that is at the end of March, then I’ll make some arrangements with the blessing of God ”, He detailed.

Diana Canto excited about her change of look. Photo: composition / Facebook

Be grateful for support after undergoing gastric sleeve

Through her post on Instagram, the ‘Negra Petróleo’ thanked all those who supported her to keep her in good health.

“Thanks to the group of people behind me for these changes, to my favorite doctor Hoshe Joo, to my nutritionists from @ abcd.newlife Angelita and Roberto Gómez and to my brother, my personal trainer, @ la.mackyna, who for him I am full exercises, “he said.