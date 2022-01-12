Italian luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini set record sales in Russia and globally in 2021. It is reported by RIA News with reference to representatives of the Italian office of the brand.

It is noted that over the past year, the Russians bought 200 Lamborghini supercars, and the Urus SUV became the most popular model. It was followed in popularity by the Huracan and Aventador. “The record growth compared to 2020 was 48 and 27 percent in relation to the previous record in 2019,” the company said.

In addition, the manufacturer observed an absolute record in other markets of the world, in particular, in the American and Asia-Pacific, in which growth was 14 percent. These countries accounted for 35 and 27 percent of total sales, respectively.

In general, the USA was the leader in the number of purchased cars (2472 cars). Also, high interest in Lamborghini was noticed in China, whose residents purchased 935 cars, which was 55 percent growth compared to last year.

It is known that in 2022 Lamborghini plans to present four new models.

In the summer of 2021, it became known that sales of luxury cars in Russia in May increased by 70 percent compared to the same period in 2020. In total, residents of the country bought 97 luxury cars. Experts explained such records by the effect of a low base. This is due to the fact that many salons were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.