The Anglican Churches in Palma and Puerto Pollensa belong to the Diocese of Europe. The hierarchy, led by the Bishop of Europe have a huge set of nonsense parishes to look after. Therefore, there is always great excitement if he touches down in Palma, to spend time with the churches here.

St Philip and St James Church in Palma was the recipient of the visit from the Right Revd. Dr Robert Innes, Bishop of Gibraltar in Europe and his wife Helen. They had come to spend time with the newly appointed Vicar of the Palma Church and his family and say hello to the congregation. Father Ishanesu, Caroline and their three sons have been in Palma a few months now and this is the first time the Bishop was able to come and meet the new Church family.

The combination of the Bishops visit and the annual Harvest Festival meant the Church was full to its current Covid capacity of 75 people. A glorious service of hymns (behind masks), readings and prayers plus the sermon given by the Bishop. I have reflected on the multiracial congregation and the attendance of younger people. Always a good sign in a changing world. The harvest gifts of money and food donations were given and will be distributed to the Food Banks and to local needs.

The Bishop needed to see for himself that the Church was open for business serving the needs of the English speakers in Mallorca. He was delighted by what he saw and heard. Also in the congregation was the newly appointed Vicar for the Anglican Church in Pollensa. Rev Bill Boyce and his wife Eleanor. They were welcomed and encouraged as they continue a very new appointment to St Andrews in Pollensa. In time they will have their very own Bishops visit.

The Anglican Church in Palma grew in Covid as a result of a few months of being required to hold two service Sundays. This has given us a kick start into the new normal for us all. The Church is looking forward to welcoming back those who have been nervous about returning to Church. We continue to abide by whatever rules are in place for Mallorca regarding masks and distancing. We also look forward to welcoming the new arrivals here who maybe didn’t know that 2 Anglican Churches conducted in English, are available both in Palma and Pollensa.

The Bishop and his wife were very welcome as they spent time with the people of faith in Palma. You are equally welcome and more information can be found on the church website – anglicanchurchmallorca.org