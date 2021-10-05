Raptor Engineering will play for the 2021 Michelin Cup title in the grand finale of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza on 29-31 October with Marco Cassarà, naturally against his long-time rival Alex De Giacomi.

Last weekend the team led by Andrea Palma obtained a sixth and a third place on the podium (but arrived post-race after the penalty inflicted on Corradina) at the new Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, managing to maintain the leadership of the category, albeit for only 2 points, and limiting damage after a complicated start to Race 1. The team worked tirelessly in the previous week to restore the 911 GT3 Cup with the Porsche Center of Catania that crashed in Vallelunga, returning it in perfect condition on the Brescia circuit already in free practice last Friday.

As part of the Porsche Festival, for the first time ever, the Michelin Cup drivers were then the protagonists of a reserved program with qualifying and races dedicated exclusively to them. In official practice Cassarà obtained the third best time less than a tenth from the front row.

After an excellent start to Race 1, however, the Roman driver, in that moment second, turned in a chicane and found himself in last position. From there, showing competitiveness, he inaugurated a comeback that took him up to sixth place, the last valid for points. In race 2, starting from sixth position, Cassarà continued to attack and despite another spinning “thrill” managed to finish in third position.

The team principal Palma then stated in the post-Franciacorta: “We are returning from Castrezzato after having experienced a transition weekend where we did everything we could. The boys, precisely in terms of the championship, did a super job to get the car on time and with the best performances at the Porsche Festival. We arrived in Franciacorta to try to get as many points as possible. We could have taken more, given the potential expressed, but we have to look positively at what we have achieved, because now there is the last, decisive race in Monza and there is no more margin for error. “.

Cassarà then added: “During qualifying I always found traffic in my ‘good’ laps and in the end I was unable to go beyond the third time, but to determine the fate of the weekend it was my mistake at the beginning of race 1 which forced me to a difficult comeback on a track where overtaking is not at all easy: the third place in race 2 was miraculous in this sense! A special thanks to Raptor Engineering which in ten days was able to reconstruct the car in an excellent way after Vallelunga “.