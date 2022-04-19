Mazatlán.- Authorities of Public Security, Municipal Transit, Liga MX, Protocols of the municipal presidency, Subdirectorate of Commerce and Civil Protection, met this afternoon to refine the details of the biosecurity operation will be implemented this Tuesday at El Kraken, on the occasion of the match between Mazatlán FC against the Santos de Torreón team.

Eloy Ruiz Gastelum, head of PC, mentioned that on this occasion there will be 450 surveillance elements that will be participating in the strategy starting at 6:00 in the afternoon, when the doors open to receive the fans.

He said that a capacity of 16,000 attendees was authorized, among whom it will be checked that they do not enter with prohibited objects.

“We have just completed the logistics meeting prior to the event that will take place tomorrow at the Mazatlan FC stadium facilities. We expect a capacity of 16 thousand visitors. We know it’s going to be a great sporting event. The doors will be open from 6:00 in the afternoon; the game starts promptly at 8:00 at night. The call is to all the fans, as demonstrated last time, to arrive on time. Doors will be open from 6:00 p.m. We already know the restrictions that are in place right now; we know those objects that are prohibited to enter, flags placed on sticks or plastic, rockets, flares, cell phone chargers, batteries and everything that can become an object to hurt a person cannot enter.

Read more: Good gift! Children of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, ride for FREE in games of the fair

Eloy Ruiz Gastelum added that there is no restriction on the age of minors who want to enter the game, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.