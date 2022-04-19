Irene Montero, in the Congress of Deputies, on March 30. Claudia Alvarez

Teresa Arévalo, deputy director of the cabinet of Minister Irene Montero and main defendant in the call babysitter casehas asked the judge to file the case against her in a letter in which she assures that after the proceedings carried out it has not been shown that she received from the party for taking care of the youngest daughter of Montero and Pablo Iglesias during the election campaign on November 10, 2019. In the request for dismissal, to which EL PAÍS has had access, Arévalo’s defense questions the motivation that led the complainant, the lawyer and employee of the Mónica Carmona training, to file the complaint which led to the opening of the case a year ago.

The babysitter casein which an alleged crime of unfair administration is investigated, was born as a derivative of the Neuron case, the investigation opened by the alleged irregular hiring of a Mexican consultant by Podemos for the electoral campaign of the April 2019 elections. During the investigations, Carmona, who is still a worker of Podemos, assured that Montero “used a person in the pay of the party, Teresa Arévalo, as a caretaker of her children.” And, specifically, that the current minister had turned to her to take care of her youngest daughter during a trip to Alicante, on October 20 of that year, to celebrate a rally.

In the letter in which he now requests the filing of the case, Arévalo questions both the motivation for Carmona’s complaint – of which he remembers that he maintains another complaint against the party – and the details that she exposed in it about that trip. In fact, he emphasizes that the complainant herself acknowledged before the judge that she did not have direct knowledge of the facts and that she did not even know her alleged nanny. Arévalo’s defense insists that Carmona never revealed the identity of the person who informed him of the alleged irregularities, so he has not been able to be called to testify to corroborate his testimony.

Arévalo’s defense emphasizes that the lawyer, in her capacity as person in charge of legislative compliance for Podemos, was then able to verify “fundamental extremes” of the accusations that came to her and, however, she did not do so. “Mrs. Carmona did not even consider it necessary to speak with Teresa Arévalo to contrast the information,” she emphasizes that she herself acknowledged in her statement before the judge. In this sense, the letter adds that with “a simple computer query”, the complainant could have verified that when Arévalo accompanied Irene Montero on the trip to Alicante “she was a party leader, a candidate for Congress for Toledo and a member of the team” of the first.

The current deputy director of Montero’s cabinet recalls that she has been a leader of Podemos “almost since its foundation” and that she continues to be today, “having held many positions and performed numerous tasks in it.” Among them, however, she categorically denies that the position of “nanny of the children of Irene Montero, nor of those of any other member of the party”. Regarding the trip to Alicante, Arévalo’s defense insists that, then, in addition to being the party’s candidate, she was already part of the current minister’s team, as cabinet coordinator, and that, therefore, her trip to that rally was justified. In addition, she emphasizes that the Court of Accounts, which oversees the expenses of the parties during the elections, “did not make any observations regarding the travel expenses” of Podemos during that electoral campaign.

The brief compiles the testimonies of other defendants in the case and witnesses who denied before the judge that Arévalo performed the functions of nanny attributed to him in the complaint. Among these statements, the one made last March by a former Montero escort stands out who, despite the alleged “animus” he has towards Podemos and the minister, according to the letter, “confirmed” before the judge that she never saw Arévalo take care of of the children of Montero and Iglesias. The testimony of this member of the security team has, however, caused the judge to summon another former Podemos employee to testify to find out if she worked as a nanny for the children of Iglesias and Montero.

“All possible procedures have been carried out to find evidence of the facts imputed to my client, without any of them being able to corroborate, because it is false, that she performed babysitting duties,” concludes the defense of the high position to request the file of the cause. And he emphasizes the “damage suffered” by this “after a year of constant media references that only allude to her as ‘the nanny’ or ‘the nanny”.