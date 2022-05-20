By far one of the movies around Hollywood it is The Great Swindle, which tells us the story of a group of subjects who plan to hit hard to take large amounts of money. And although he already had two more tapes that make up a trilogy, there are still fans who have not had enough of the franchise and for them there is great news.

According to the entertainment medium known as Varietyis currently in production by Warner Bros. a prequel to everything we saw in the first tape of 2001. Although this time we would not see the characters we know, since on this occasion the protagonist of his narrative will be no less than the popular margot robbie.

If all goes according to plan, the next installment will go into production in the spring of 2023. However, everything could be affected since Robbie will be busy promoting the tape of “Barbie”. The latter will arrive July 21, 2023. To this are added the rumors of their union to the supposed reboot of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

In addition to this, it is known that robby will produce the film through his company LuckyChap. For your part Jay Roachwill be in charge of directing the ambitious prequel project of The Great Scam. For those who are not aware, this filmmaker has been in charge of working on great successes such as Austin Powers, Meet The Fockersand of course, he worked with Margot in Bombshell.

Publisher’s note: With this latest announcement, Robbie is giving us to understand that he is totally breaking it in Hollywood, since he has already been hired for multiple important roles in the industry. It is possible that this will lead her to be part of great awards such as the Oscar, where she could win one of those coveted golden statuettes.

Via: Variety