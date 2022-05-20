Biden’s visit to Korea and Japan is his first trip to Asia since taking office, where he is scheduled to meet newly-elected South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yul and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the US President will also meet, while in Japan, leaders of the Strategic Alliance for the countries of the Indian Ocean region. and the Pacific, known as the “Quad” (Quartet), a group that includes Australia, India and Japan.

The tour, which will continue until May 24, comes amid US warnings of North Korea’s intention to conduct a nuclear test in conjunction with the visit, as satellite images show that Pyongyang has completed preparations for its launch.

5 main goals

On the importance of the tour, the American academic, Andrew Boyfield, said that the visit is important to allies in Asia and carries a message that the Ukraine war did not distract the Biden administration from supporting them in the face of the encroachment of China’s influence and the threats of Pyongyang, as well as the expansion of relations between the two sides.

Boyfield added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan aims to strengthen his country’s relations with the two main Asian allies of Washington and deepen security and economic relations, amid escalating tension with China and North Korea, and the talks will address trade relations, increasing flexibility in the global supply chain, And growing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program, the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and the large spread in Pyongyang.

He explained that “Biden wants to strengthen his administration’s firm commitment to freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific region and the alliance treaties with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as pushing Seoul to join the Quad alliance to increase its weight, stressing that the Biden administration places the Asia-Pacific region at the center of its foreign and defense policy in order to Limit the rise of China, which Washington accuses of wanting to control international trade routes.

He pointed out that one of the most important goals of the visit is to unify the fronts of Tokyo and Seoul and end the tension between the two countries, and the two countries have a bitter and divided relationship that dates back to Japan’s colonization of South Korea, pointing out that he may succeed in this because there are several auxiliary factors, including the installation of a new president of South Korea and a prime minister. New to Japan, Fumio Kishida, both of whom are showing signs of hardening on North Korea and China, as well as a desire for stronger military ties with Washington.

He pointed out that “increasing sanctions against Russia will be on the visiting table and expanding means of supporting Kyiv, whether militarily or humanitarianly, especially in light of the dispute over the Kuril Islands between Japan and Russia.”

The visit also comes after a series of tests by Pyongyang of weapons in violation of sanctions supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year, ignoring US offers for talks and pledging to speed up its nuclear program, but the Russian military operation in Ukraine since the end of February overshadows concerns related to China and North Korea’s tests. .

The United States has placed confronting China at the heart of its national security policy for years, and the Biden administration described the competition with China as the “biggest geopolitical test” in the current century. India and several countries in the region fear that Washington will reduce its interest in the Asia-Pacific region due to the Ukraine crisis.