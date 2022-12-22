The selection of alpine skis, the variety of types is enormous. This also applies to the price level. 1000 Euro? Not extraordinary anymore. A look at ten models and whether they are worth their money.

Tunnel view: Best conditions during our ski test, the view through this tube shows it, it connects the Rettenbach and Tiefenbach glaciers. Image: Walter Wille

Wif apple and will test skis every year, they are in the tunnel. In a figurative sense as well as in real life when the action takes place in Sölden, where ideal conditions can usually be found in late autumn and the famous tube connects the Rettenbach and Tiefenbach glaciers. What innovations are you going for this time?

yellow vending machine

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

This piste animal should only be touched under certain conditions: no excesses the night before, quiet, restful sleep at night, good concentrated feed for breakfast. The fun is strongly dependent on the form of the day, the preparation of the piste, which preferably glitters immaculately in the sunlight, and the traffic situation. Not to forget: appropriate skills. If everything fits, the CT (“Our best commercial racing ski, derived from the World Cup products”) is awesome. Super sporty, relentlessly stable and ready to savor the full spectrum from tight to wide turns.