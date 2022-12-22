The World Cup in Qatar 2022 came to an end with the championship of the selection of Argentinawho added his third star at the hands of Lionel Messi, however, the other side of the coin left some technicians out of work by failing to achieve the goal.
Here we leave you the coaches who lost their jobs after the contest:
The Argentine coach of the Mexican team was one of the most noted prior to the World Cup, but after his statement against Argentina in the Group Phase, which left endless doubts, managed to beat Saudi ArabiaHowever, it was not enough to get them through to the round of 16, thus ending a run of seven consecutive World Cups in that phase. As soon as the whistle blew at the end of the match, his contract with El Tricolor was terminated.
The strategist advanced to the quarterfinals with the Netherlandswhere he was defeated by La Albicelestein a match that will be remembered for its large number of yellow cards and the controversial celebrations of the winners.
At the end of the match, the Dutch helmsman announced his farewell to the ‘A Clockwork Orange’ending his second spell at the helm.
“I have played 20 games. It is a very good experience, I have selected youngsters to learn and I have continued with the same group of players until I got here”he commented.
The Portuguese took the reins of Iran before the departure of the Croatian Dragan SkocicHowever, when he did not pass the first phase, he decided to resign his position, leaving his era in just four months, being his third cycle with the princes of persiaafter having directed them in South Africa 2010, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.
“In football there is no such thing as moral victories, but neither is there anything immoral when dreams are not achieved if you did your best. They deserve all the respect and credibility of their country and of the football fans.”he wrote on social media.
The Spaniard also left his position as strategist of Spainafter being surprisingly eliminated by Morocco in the penalty shootout, during the round of 16.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation did not renew the helmsman’s contract and has already made the decision to start a new project with the aim of continuing the growth achieved in recent years.
The golden generation of Belgium could not transcend as expected and the Spanish coach decided to step aside after the tremendous failure of not advancing from the Group Phase.
“This was my last game. It’s very exciting… I can’t go on. I said goodbye to the players and the staff. Even if we had become world champions, I was planning to leave. I made that decision just before the World Cup.”he declared.
His contract ended with the World Cup and although the federation wanted to renew him before the tournament, the coach already knew that his era at the helm had come to an end.
Brazil was the great favorite to win the World Cup, however, he stumbled in front of Croatia in the quarterfinals.
Already at a press conference after the match, the coach announced the end of his cycle in charge of the Canarinhasince his contract ends on December 31.
The helmsman took the reins of the five-time world champion during the 2016 South American qualifiers.
Another of the most noted coaches during the World Cup and all for having left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, who had a relief role, which, according to the fans, cost the elimination of Portugal at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinals.
In the end, the Portuguese strategist decided to resign after eight years in office, despite the fact that he had two more years left on his contract.
The Portuguese coach also stepped aside from the selection of South Koreawhich reached the round of 16, where it was defeated by Brazil.
“I have announced to the players and the Korean Football Federation that I have made the decision since September and I have confirmed to them now, and I have also reiterated that I am proud of them, for their effort in the World Cup and tonight against Brazil.”, he declared after the fall.
Like many others, after the removal of Ghana In the first phase, the African left the technical chair vacant, as he decided to focus again on his role as an assistant in the Borussia Dortmund from Germany.
“Yes, I said it before when I started as assistant coach in October last year. It was clear that he would stop after the World Cup. At the moment my family and I see our future in Germany and I like my role at Dortmund and we are very happy there.”indicated.
Finally, the Ghanaian clarified that his resignation was not due to the defeat in the tournament, but that he would have done the same even if they had reached the round of 16.
