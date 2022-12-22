Here we leave you the coaches who lost their jobs after the contest:

At the end of the match, the Dutch helmsman announced his farewell to the ‘A Clockwork Orange’ending his second spell at the helm.

“I have played 20 games. It is a very good experience, I have selected youngsters to learn and I have continued with the same group of players until I got here”he commented.

“In football there is no such thing as moral victories, but neither is there anything immoral when dreams are not achieved if you did your best. They deserve all the respect and credibility of their country and of the football fans.”he wrote on social media.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation did not renew the helmsman’s contract and has already made the decision to start a new project with the aim of continuing the growth achieved in recent years.

“This was my last game. It’s very exciting… I can’t go on. I said goodbye to the players and the staff. Even if we had become world champions, I was planning to leave. I made that decision just before the World Cup.”he declared.

His contract ended with the World Cup and although the federation wanted to renew him before the tournament, the coach already knew that his era at the helm had come to an end.

Already at a press conference after the match, the coach announced the end of his cycle in charge of the Canarinhasince his contract ends on December 31.

The helmsman took the reins of the five-time world champion during the 2016 South American qualifiers.

In the end, the Portuguese strategist decided to resign after eight years in office, despite the fact that he had two more years left on his contract.

“I have announced to the players and the Korean Football Federation that I have made the decision since September and I have confirmed to them now, and I have also reiterated that I am proud of them, for their effort in the World Cup and tonight against Brazil.”, he declared after the fall.

“Yes, I said it before when I started as assistant coach in October last year. It was clear that he would stop after the World Cup. At the moment my family and I see our future in Germany and I like my role at Dortmund and we are very happy there.”indicated.

Finally, the Ghanaian clarified that his resignation was not due to the defeat in the tournament, but that he would have done the same even if they had reached the round of 16.