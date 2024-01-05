The Arona has been, for the fifth consecutive year, the best-selling model in its urban SUV category, with a total of 21,639 units and a growth of 23.9%, reinforcing its leadership position. The Seat model thus becomes the SUV sales leader in Spain in 2023a segment that accounts for more than 50% of the total sales share in our country.

Seat Arona



PF





In addition, the Spanish company has placed two of its models within the top 10 of total registrations for the year 2023, where in addition to the Arona (second best-selling model), the Ibiza has ended the year in tenth absolute position and second in its segment. , with a total of 16,644 units sold.

Likewise, Seat has concluded the year 2023 in fifth absolute position in the Spanish market for passenger cars and SUVs with a total of 58,586 registered units, which represents an increase of 19.1% compared to the previous year, and achieving a market share of 6.2%.

Interior of the Seat Arona



PF





«The Seat Arona is, without a doubt, one of the best urban SUVs on the market, with a very complete equipment offering and an updated design, which revitalizes the segment. We are very happy that it has managed to be the best-selling SUV in the Spanish market, explains the general director of Seat and Cupra Spain, Mikel Palomera.

“The excellent registration results in 2023 are a consequence of its great value for money and technology, the enormous effort made to carry out a joint and well-defined strategy, and the excellent work of our dealer network,” he concludes.