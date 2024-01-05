Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented a preliminary plan for the Gaza Strip after the ongoing war in which he proposes that the territory will not be controlled by either Hamas or the Jewish-majority nation. The proposal is made known after reports that Israel would be negotiating the transfer of Gazans to a third country to then establish settlements in the enclave and in view of the visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continue throughout the besieged territory, whose total death toll rose to 22,600 this Friday, January 5.

Israel intensifies its attacks in the Gaza Strip, as it aims for a plan for the Palestinian territory following ongoing hostilities.

At least 162 Palestinians died and 296 were injured in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to Israel's bombings rose to 22,600reported the Ministry of Health of the enclave this January 5.

This Friday, foreign troops hit hard the north, center and south of the enclave, including the refugee camps of Nuseirat, al-Maghazi and Bureij. At least 32 people died in Khan Younis and five in Rafah, southern cities where most of the population is displaced, and where foreign troops maintain that leaders of the Hamas group are hiding.

Smoke rises during Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2024. © Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

But the attacks are multiple along the blocked coastal strip. Warships fired into the center, including the beaches of Deir al Balah and the town of Zawaida, where at least two Gazans were killed. In the Mawasi al-Qarara area, in the south, they reported the death of three people and at least five injuries.

“Dozens of citizens, including children and women, were martyred (…) And others were injured in the continuous bombings of the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air” between last night and this morning The official Palestinian agency Wafa reported in the last few hours.

Israel continues its attacks on different fronts a day after announcing a “new phase” of its offensive, in which it assures that it will once again focus on the north – where it began its assaults after the unprecedented aggression by Hamas on October 7 -, but without ceasing to operate in the rest of the Palestinian territory.

The “day after”: Israel's plan for Gaza

Continuing to attack the enclave is the focus of the first part of the plan. According to Israel, until the return of those kidnapped by Hamas is achieved and the “military and government capabilities” of the Islamist group that has controlled the enclave since 2007 are dismantled, as announced by the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, on the night of Thursday, January.

According to the preliminary proposal, called “the day after,” once the ongoing hostilities end, neither Israel nor Hamas would govern that Palestinian territory.

“Hamas will not govern Gaza (e) Israel will not govern Gaza civilians (…) The inhabitants of Gaza are Palestinians. Consequently, Palestinian entities will be in charge (of management) on the condition that there is no hostile action or threat against the State of Israel,” said Gallant, without specifying in the hands of which organizations control of the devastated territory would remain.

The official from Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Administration announced the plan to the press, after a source from the security cabinet told the 'Times of Israel' newspaper that his Government is negotiating with several countries the resettlement of Gazans after war. Among them, the Republic of the Congo, one of the most dangerous nations in the world.

Israeli Army vehicles circulate in the Gaza Strip, along the border with southern Israel, on Thursday, January 4, 2024. © Jack Guez/AFP

This information has caused a stir among Arab nations and Human Rights organizations and adds to the recent statements by Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvirm, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who called for an “emigration.” of the Gazan population and then establish settlements in that Palestinian territory.

Gallant also outlined the preliminary plan for the fourth visit in three months of the highest diplomatic representative of his ally, the United States, Antony Blinken.

President Joe Biden has already stressed that Israel should not reoccupy Gaza, while continuing to show his strong support, including requesting Congress for economic and military aid for the offensive that hits the enclave by land, sea and air.

The path for those who survive the ongoing war still appears ambiguous and uncertain. Just two months ago, last November, Netanyahu assured that his country's troops would be in charge of Gaza security “indefinitely” once the war ended.

“I believe that Israel will have, for an indefinite period, overall responsibility for security because we have seen what happens when we do not have it (…) When we do not have that responsibility for security, what we have is an eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we could not imagine,” the premier said then, during an interview with the American network 'ABC', in which he justified the reasons why his Army should remain in that Palestinian territory.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE