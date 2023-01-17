Executives at Daring Foods in Los Angeles had a rough summer. The company, which produces “plant-based chicken,” had grown 250 percent in its second year, and was posting so many sales that it was beginning to feel pressured, said Ross Mackay, its founder.

There was a solution: take an ice bath together. The executives spent six minutes in the frigid water, breathing through the pain. “After we all took an icy dip, and our endorphins were high and we felt great about ourselves,” Mackay recalled, they tackled the challenges they faced.

He noted that he does “sort of an infrared sauna followed by an ice bath every other day” and uses a hyperbaric chamber — an MRI-like tube that delivers oxygen therapy — “a lot.”

Mackay is a member of Remedy Place, a social wellness club with locations in New York and Los Angeles. Within the spa-like setting, members are encouraged to socialize while receiving treatments such as intravenous vitamins, lymphatic drainage massages, and cryotherapy.

Going there is one way he deals with the stress of running a business. “I do this instead of drinking after work,” she said.

All over the United States, companies welcome clients with foot massages and sound baths. Team brainstorming sessions take place in ice baths and infrared saunas. They are performed together while intravenous infusions are given.

According to executives, employees and spas, companies are doing more work than ever in places designed for wellness — and cutting-edge treatments.

Part of the appeal is clear: As the world tries to move past the pandemic—and as viruses like RSV and those that cause flu and Covid-19 continue to circulate widely—companies know it makes sense to prioritize the health of their employees. customers and employees.

“People are sicker than ever,” said Jonathan Leary, the founder of Remedy Place. “Business owners are starting to realize how backwards it is to say, ‘OK, for our inn or our corporate retreat, we’re going to give them alcohol and make them drink to excess, which is a depressant.’

Kane Sarhan, a co-founder at The Well, a retreat with locations in New York and Connecticut, said, “People are no longer interested in doing team yoga. They are much more dynamic things like intravenous infusions, group support circles, sound baths and energy recharging work.

“People are exhausted and have been sick,” Sarhan said. “It’s the leaders’ responsibility to help teams deal with it, and giving them a discount on a gym membership or a quiet room in an office isn’t enough, so they’re coming to us.”

By: ALYSON KRUEGER