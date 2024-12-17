In a large city like Madrid, more than one million five hundred thousand kilos of Christmas sweets can be consumed. Nougat, and chocolate in particular, sweeps all the surveys and sales forecasts prepared by associations of bakers and pastry chefs such as Asempas – which represents Madrid’s artisan pastry shops –. However, each year the growth of an imported preparation that is here to stay stands out: panettone – at ABC we tell you its true story –. The craze for this Christmas delicacy of Italian origin leads many to do tastings every year in search of the best to celebrate these holidays. New versions are added to the classic recipes with nuts, jams, spirits or coffee. Here are some of those highlighted by ABC Gastronomía this Christmas 2024. Pastry shops Mallorca Cappuccino Cappuccino panettone Pastelerías MallorcaAfter more than 15 years making their classic panettone, Jacobo and Pablo Moreno, the fourth generation in charge of the Pastelerías Mallorca workshop, opted last year for a new flavor that has caused a sensation among their loyal clientele: 'cappuccino' –40 euros, 1 kg–. In the recipe they have used the 100% Arabica coffee that they serve in their stores in Madrid and caramelized chocolate. This year they boast an improved version of their dough "much more alveolated and with more intense nuances of flavor" with the help of expert Massimiliano Liberatore. They also sell their two traditional panettones with candied fruits and chocolate throughout the Christmas campaign – small, 22.50 euros; large, 38 euros–.Address: Bravo Murillo, 7 and Serrano, 6 (Madrid), among others.Hello Mamma Classic or chocolate ‘incartato a mano’Chocolate panettone from La Creazioni di Giulia sold in Spain by Hello MammaHello Mamma about to Spain, one more year, the panettones from La Creazioni di Giulia. From this house they spread ‘Panettiamo’, a philosophy that they define as the act of “loving in times of panettone.” In cans or paper inserts, they are presented in various formats. From the Tradizionale, filled with sultanas, vanilla and candied fruit; to the most popular Cioccolato ‘incartato a mano’, made with naturally fermented sourdough and chocolate. This year, the one presented in a can is added, filled with white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Next, one more edition, the Pistacchio, with a white chocolate coating and pistachio grains. It is accompanied by a jar of Bronte pistachio cream to add as much pistachio as desired to the panettone. And finally, the della Mamma al Limoncello, which combines soft butter with the cream of that well-known Italian liqueur. The Panettoni della Mamma are available at www.hellomamma.es. Price: from €20. Casa Losito ‘Tradizionale’ Classic panettone from Casa LositoMade in Turin, Casa Losito panettone has made a place for itself in the sweet offering for Christmas tables in Spain. Although this company is Spanish, its objective is to import Italian products of superior quality. It offers five varieties: cioccolato, tradizionale, marron Glacé & cioccolato, cioccolato e pera e 3 cioccolati. They boast of being made with an “extraordinary sourdough of 100% purity, dating back hundreds of years.” As they explain, the University of Florence certifies this data with “periodic audits.” From this house, they propose pairings for this sweet: “A pink prosecco is perfect to lengthen the after-dinner meal. Also wines with balanced sweetness and moderate acidity such as a young sauternes or a tokaji with intermediate sweetness,” they explain. Exclusively sold at El Corte Inglés. Price: from 19.75 to 23.95 euros. Cuban Double Grae: rum, vanilla and coconutPanettone of rum, toasted almonds, coconut, vanilla and orange from Doble UveDoble Uve Obrador has highlighted one of the most frequent aromatics in panettone, rum, to give it prominence through one of Cuba’s premium distillates: Ron Santiago de Cuba 11 years. This brand, founded in 1862 and inaugurated in 1868, has more than 160 years of uninterrupted rum tradition and 8 generations of masters. This Italian Christmas sweet has been infused with aromas of tropical fruits, coconut, vanilla and dried fruits. The fermented dough is baked with the rest of the ingredients: toasted and ground almonds, coconut, vanilla, candied oranges and a unique gelatin made with the rum itself. Price: 30 euros. Address: Antonio Arias, 5. Madrid. Oriol Carriò De orange and chocolatePanettone by Oriol CarrióMaster pastry chef Oriol Carrió and his sister Anna run one of the most renowned artisan workshops in Barcelona. The care for tradition – they have won important awards for Barcelona such as the Panellet d’Or – is also applied to imported sweets that have also found a place in their city. Thus, they prepare and sell five varieties these days. To the traditional fruit and chocolate recipes, they add other recipes that are very successful among their clientele, such as orange with chocolate, limoncello and coffee and chocolate. Price: 24 euros. Address: Provença, 139 Izadi For pomace creamIzadittone, panettone with Izadi pomace creamThe Loison pastry shop, located in Vizenza (Italy) joined forces seven years ago with Bodegas Izadi to create a different panettone. This union continues because the making of this sweet has become a Christmas tradition for the winery family. It is a unique panettone that is made with pomace cream obtained from the distillation of the skins of the winery’s grapes and with the secret recipe – more than 80 years old – for the Italian house’s sourdough. Available only for online sale here. Il Forno Gentile and Albertengo Filled with pistachio creamAssortment of Italian panettone imported by the Luna Rossa restaurant in MadridThe Italian restaurant Luna Rossa, in Madrid, imports these days two of the most renowned panettones in Italy. It does so directly from Il Forno Gentile, the artisan workshop of the Zampino family, in Gragnano, Naples, with a historical ferment of more than 150 years. And, also, from Piedmont, where the Albertengo family has been making them since 1950. The latter have the seal of Historical Mark of National Interest granted by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development of Italy. In addition to their classic panettone, which can be enjoyed in their restaurant, they have a version filled with pistachio cream. Address: Luna Rossa. San Bernardo, 24. Madrid.Price: from 40 euros.Dulcería Triana Panettone black forestPanettone ‘black forest’ by pastry chef Manu Jara in SevilleManu Jara is known in the sector for having signed the sweet item of the Zalacaín restaurant in Madrid during an important part of his career. In Seville, this pastry chef opened a Dulcería in Triana in 2013. Since then it has become, by right, an institution and a guardian of the Sevillian pastry tradition. But, also, during these Christmas periods he starts making panettones, taking up the witness of a fashion that seems to never stop growing in Spain. Thus, it has three versions of the Christmas bun. For example, the classic with almond, candied orange, raisins and orange blossom water – half a kilo 22 euros; 1 kg 28.5 euros. Or the chocolate with hazelnut and candied orange – half a kilo 25 euros; 1 kg 35 euros. And, more innovative, the 'black forest' inspired by the classic chocolate and cherry cake –750 grams 33 euros–. Address: Pureza, 5. Seville. More information and orders at www.manujara.com

