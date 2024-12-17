There will be a minute’s silence at the Euroleague and Eurocup games because of the death of basketball player Janis Timma. The league announced this and wrote on the platform found dead in Moscow. “No, please tell me that’s not true,” wrote compatriot Kristaps Porzingis, NBA player for champions Boston Celtics, on the X platform. Timma had played in the Euroleague for, among others, the Russian teams Unics Kazan and Khimki Moscow, also for Olympiakos Piraeus and Baskonia.