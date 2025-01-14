The year 2025 begins and Spanish savers face one of the January slopes toughest in recent times due to the rise in electricity billthe end of reduced VAT on basic foods and the rise in housing prices, among others. To this we must add that, as happens every year, the Christmas holidays have multiplied our expenses and, therefore, reduced our pockets.

Nevertheless, January can be a good month to start recovering. If you are not interested in a bank deposit because you are not convinced by the conditions it offers or you lack the money necessary to obtain a good pinch, banks have other products that offer attractive interest rates, even without having to domiciliate your income nor pay any type of commission or subscription.

It is the case of the paid accountsa type of deposit that offers a certain profitability for savings and that allows the balance to always be available. In practice, it means that you will not be penalized if you decide to recover your savings at a certain time. Of course, you have to be aware that the more connection (debited payroll, receipts…) you have with the entity with which you contract this product greater profitability they will offer you.

With the paid account, in general terms, you can make transfers, receive your payroll or direct debit your water, electricity or telephone bills. In addition, this product has protection from Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD)which allows the owner, in the event that an entity goes bankrupt, to recover up to 100,000 euros of your money.

20 minutes has compiled below the best paid bank accounts that exist no maintenance feeswithout the need to domiciliate the payroll and without having to pay any monthly or annual amount to be able to access its benefits.

Starting the year saving will improve your financial health. freepik

Trade Republic: 3% APR

The savings account of this entity with a German banking license is one of the most attractive options by offering a remuneration of 3% APR for a balance of up to 50,000 eurosso you can earn up to 1,500 euros in a year. This account does not require having a direct deposit and does not have commissions. Transfers are free.

Evo Banco: more than 840 euros

It offers a profitability of 2.85% APR for amounts up to 30,000 euros. With this product you can save up to 843 euros the first year. Likewise, you can open a six-month deposit with the same benefit to make the rest of your money profitable.

Banco Sabadell: earn up to 1,250 euros

The check on-line give to your new clients 2.5% APR the first year for an amount of up to 50,000 eurosso you can earn up to 1,250 euros in interest. This product is free of issuance and maintenance fees, has a free debit card and allows you to carry out a large number of banking operations from the app and at no cost.

Openbank: you can achieve 2,250 euros

With the Santander digital bank you can earn up to 2,250 euros because the profitability it offers is 2.27% APR with a maximum amount to be paid of 100,000 euros. Interest is paid monthly and there is no commission of any kind.