Former American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. (50 years old) will receive replicas of the 10 Olympic medals he lost in the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed his home, announced the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach.

Hall was part of the team USA at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, winning five gold medals, three silver and two bronze in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

Hall had to hurriedly leave his home in Pacific Palisades, one of the areas most affected by the terrible fires that have devastated California, and was forced to leave his medals behind.

«I’m too proud to ask for help“But my material possessions right now are the clothes I was wearing and a toothbrush I bought yesterday,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times. “I lost my 10 Olympic medals, everything I had, my house and my business,” he added.









Bach, on behalf of the IOC, showed his “full solidarity” with the people of Los Angeles, the city that will host the next edition of the Olympic Games in 2028.

«Right now, the focus must be on fighting fires and protection of people and propertyadded the president of the highest Olympic body.

«We have also learned that a great Olympic athlete, Gary Hall Jr., lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide you with replicas» Bach confirmed.