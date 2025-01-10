The kidneys are organs that are responsible for filter waste and excess fluid from the bodyregulate the balance of water, salts and minerals in the blood, and produce essential hormones to control blood pressure and maintain bone health. In Spain, it is estimated that around 4 million people suffer from some type of kidney disease, according to data from the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN).

For care and protect these vital organsit is crucial to adopt healthy habits such as drinking enough water (about 2 liters a day), reducing salt consumption, following a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and exercising regularly. Furthermore, there are some natural infusions that can help purify the kidneys and eliminate toxins, although it is always advisable to consult a health professional before consuming them.

Horsetail: a powerful natural diuretic

The horsetail (Equisetum arvense) is a medicinal plant known for its diuretic properties. Traditionally, it has been used to treat fluid retention, urinary tract infections and incontinence. Although more studies are still needed to support its effectiveness, horsetail could help cleanse the kidneys byincrease urine production and promote waste elimination. However, it is important to exercise caution, since excessive or prolonged consumption can cause electrolyte imbalances.

Dandelion: purifying and diuretic

He dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is another plant with interesting medicinal properties for kidney health. Thanks to its active components, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids, dandelion acts as a powerful natural diuretic that can contribute to purification of the body and elimination of toxins through urine. Additionally, some studies suggest that this plant could have protective effects against kidney damage induced by drugs or toxins.

Green nettle: an ally for fluid retention

The green nettle (Urtica dioica) is a plant with a long history of medicinal use. Its leaves contain compounds such as flavonoids, phenolic acids and minerals that give it diuretic and purifying properties. Nettle infusion can help combat fluid retention, thus promoting kidney function and the elimination of waste substances. Additionally, some studies have found that nettle may have beneficial effects in the prevention and treatment of kidney stones.





In conclusion, adopt healthy habits and resort to natural remedies such as infusions horsetail, dandelion and green nettle can be a complementary way to take care of kidney health and promote the purification of the body. However, it is essential to remember that These medicinal plants do not replace conventional medical treatments and that you should always consult a professional before consuming them, especially if you suffer from kidney diseases or take medications that may interfere.

