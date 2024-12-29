It is in Yamoussoukro, the administrative capital of Ivory Coast. The Basilica of Our Lady of Peaceknown as ‘Saint Peter of Africa’ for its similarities to Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, is considered the largest church in the world in terms of surface area, according to Guinness World Records. This monumental work is a symbol of faith, but also of the power and ambition of former president Félix Houphouët-Boigny, who ordered it to be built between 1985 and 1989.

In 1983, Houphouët-Boigny moved the political and administrative capital of Ivory Coast to his hometown, Yamoussoukro, a town that he transformed into a modern city full of monumental buildings. Among them, the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, drawn by the architect Pierre Fakhourywhich cost 300 million dollars at the time, according to the official website. The first stone was laid on Sunday, February 2, 1986. Currently it is estimated (there are no exact figures) that about 400,000 people live in the city.

Although the Vatican initially refused to accept the temple due to its ostentation, it finally relented in exchange for building a hospital for the poorest and a Catholic university next to the basilica, a project that was proposed but never completed. The Catholic University of West Africa has its main headquarters in Abidjan. He Pope John Paul II He officially consecrated the temple on September 10, 1990.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Peace was built with cement, aluminum and marble, and presents technical innovations unprecedented in Africa at the time. The central dome has a height of 158 meters, and the basilica occupies an area of ​​30,000 m²according to Guinness World Records. The esplanade can accommodate up to 300,000 worshipers, while inside there is seating for 7,000 people and a capacity that could reach 18,000.

Since its conception, the basilica generated controversy both inside and outside the country. Ivory Coast has high poverty rates, and many criticized the monumentality of the project compared to the needs of the population. The basilica’s annual maintenance also raised questions about its sustainability. Furthermore, although in Côte d’Ivoire there are a large Catholic population (25%), regular church attendance is very small compared to the capacity of the temple. On Sundays, the best day, it receives around 1,000 people.

President Houphouët-Boigny envisioned the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace as a lasting legacy, both for Côte d’Ivoire and for humanity. However, its future is at risk due to environmental and structural challenges. The heat, sandstorms and quicksand on which it was built could compromise its long-term stability.