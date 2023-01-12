Barça vs Betis has been decided in the penalty lottery, and as always in 90min we wanted to collect the best memes of the night. All the jokes on social networks have revolved around three names: Marc André ter Stegen and Ousmane Dembélé on the positive side, and Ferran Torres on the negative side. Let’s go there.
The jokes about Marc-André ter Stegen have revolved around the rise in level after his hair transplant. The German had a bad season last season, but after putting on his hair this year he has gone back to being what he once was. Today he has been decisive, saving two penalties in the final round.
Ousmane Dembélé is one of those footballers who is capable of the best and the worst. Luckily today he has played the best. The minutes that he has been on the field of play have shown that he was, by far, the most unbalanced player of the game.
He has done what he wanted with Aitor Ruibal, and Barça’s first goal is thanks to a brilliant tackle of his.
Finally, we must also highlight the negative aspect of the crash. Once again Ferran Torres has not been able to rise to the occasion. He entered the field of play and Betis tied the game after his mistake. Then Xavi placed him in Juan Miranda’s band that he had been playing throughout the match, and even so he could not beat him in individual duels.
#memes #semifinal #duel #Spanish #Super #Cup #Barcelona #Real #Betis
