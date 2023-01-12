Although many are unaware, the world day against depression It is something that is celebrated every January 13th, a positive way to help those who suffer from this well-known disorder. All kinds of tools are used to combat it, and it seems that video games can now be implemented to improve the health of patients.

In fact, according to information compiled by the AEVI, the games helped to socialize in some way during the little more than a year of confinement due to the situation with COVID-19. Due to the installed user base, it can be said that they can be used as a tool to curb depression and anxiety a bit, as well as more mentalities.

This mentions the expert David Carter regarding the topic:

Videogames are often stigmatized, but there are specialized themes to promote learning for the little ones, for people with ADHD… The case of depression is another way to get great benefit from videogames.

Also in the statistics it was shown that 30% of patients reduced their level of anxiety when trying games, especially some friendly ones such as Animal Crossingsaga that broke records in switches. For their part, 20% of fathers and mothers got closer to their children with this hobby, thus having the opportunity to play as a family.

The world day against depression Now it will also be a perfect setting to publicize the wonders of video games.

Via: Zamora

Editor’s note: At least the stigma that video games can make you a violent person is gradually disappearing, not completely, but it is an advance that we can consider significant.