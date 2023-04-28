In the last days, the solidarity influencer Santiago Maratea has become, with barely 30 years, in one of the most influential people in the Argentinian republicDue to the collection that is leading to raise money in favor of Club Atlético Independentwhich has a debt of more than 20 million dollars and is going through perhaps the worst moment in its history.
Maratea was born in San Isidro on June 25, 1992. He is the youngest of four siblings and three years ago he suffered the loss of his mother, who took her own life. He began to become known with a video on Instagram in which he threw toast in his face. From there, his fame began to grow, attracting the public and coming to have his own radio program on Vorterix, called the Lost Generation, while at the same time continuing to make content on social networks.
Santiago has already made several solidarity moves that have been successful: in 2021, Maratea raised 2 million dollars so that Emma, an 11-month-old girl with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, could apply the most expensive medication in the world. A few months later, raised +$40 million for Federico Ledezma, a boy from Córdoba who was fighting against neuroblastoma and who had to travel to Barcelona to be able to undergo the treatment. It also raised $104 million in 12 hours for the fires in Corrientes that occurred in early 2022. He has a sports background: in 2021 he organized a collection so that Argentine athletes could travel to the South American of Guayaquil.
Knowing of the enormous debt that Independiente, one of the most important clubs in Argentina, has with different institutions and soccer players due to non-payment, most of which continue to increase due to interest, Maratea shouldered the proposal and organized a new collection, which is being a real success. After the press conference that he gave on Thursday, April 27, and until noon on Friday, April 28, It has already accumulated more than 400,000,000 pesos.
However, many fans of other clubs are making fun of the need for "Red" to resort to an influencer to raise money, with different memes that have gone viral on social networks.
