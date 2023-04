Friday, April 28, 2023, 4:47 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

When García Márquez discarded a page, he gave it to his young sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo, to destroy. ‘See you in August’ did not pass through the hands of those kids, a brief and unfinished fiction that the heirs of the Nobel Prize for Literature have …

This content is exclusive for subscribers