The rise in the importance and weight of technology in our lives has an impact on everything we can think about, and our homes are no less. We have more and more electronic devices at home, and therefore the demand for electricity and points that give it to us has also increased.

Because to install plugs we have to do work, holes and in most cases hire a professional to do it for us, users have had to find new, more economical solutions and without a doubt the winner of all has been power strips, also known as extension cords.

But with all the technological advancesthese power strips have become somewhat outdated with their tangled cables and limited ability to connect multiple devices, causing them to become obsolete in this modern life. In response to the needs of this increasingly technological world, a new solution that promises to retire traditional power strips.

We are talking about multifunctional power towers, a product that goes one step beyond being a simple extension cord, since in order to adapt to modern needs, it directly includes integrated USB ports. But it’s not just that, it also offers on top Wireless charging integration.

Another key to these power towers is safety, since these towers have protection systems against surges, short circuits and overloads, They offer an effective defense for connected devices and prevent damage to the electrical installation.